City of Port Lincoln Council's new elected members take bus tour of its projects

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:32am, first published 10:30am
City of Port Lincoln Council's new elected members went on a tour around the city to look at some of council's current projects and how much progress had been made on each project first-hand. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln mayor Dinan Mislov said the Arteyrea refurbishment which is almost complete was of particular interest to elected members on their bus tour around the city to look at different current council projects.

