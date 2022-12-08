Port Lincoln mayor Dinan Mislov said the Arteyrea refurbishment which is almost complete was of particular interest to elected members on their bus tour around the city to look at different current council projects.
City of Port Lincoln Council's new board of elected members went on the bus tour around the city on Wednesday November 30.
The bus tour included visits to the UniHub, Baptist Church, Council Depot, Resource Recovery Centre, Western Approach Road, Whait Street Reserve, Nelson's Park, Arteyrea and Windsor Avenue sites.
Mayor Mislov said the tour was informative, as it was "wonderful" to see council's current projects and looking at the progress being made first-hand.
"The tour is a great initiative by the CEO and staff, to really get a feel for what is happening on the ground, and hear directly from the staff and stakeholders involved at each project," Mayor Mislov said.
READ MORE:
She said the Arteyrea project would be a wonderful asset for existing and new community groups using this resource once it is complete.
Mayor Mislov also said the Resource Recovery Centre was educational, as the new elected members were able to gain a further understanding of the way rubbish is being handled and recycled.
"There are some challenges in this area, that council hope to address in the future, particularly regarding the disposal of marine debris, including ropes and nets, and the mulching of green waste," Mayor Mislov said.
"Council looks forward to a future tour of projects prioritised by the community and city needs, for potential inclusion in future budget and business planning."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.