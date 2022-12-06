Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Lower Eyre re-elect Jo-Anne Quigley as mayor for another term.

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 10:00am
District Council of Lower Eyre re-elected Jo-Anne Quigley for another term. Cr Quigley said council would have a focus on ways to improve the Port Lincoln airport, and the new board would be working on two key master plans. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln airport improvements and fixing roads in the Lower Eyre area at the top of the agenda for re-elected mayor Jo-Anne Quigley.

