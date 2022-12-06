Port Lincoln airport improvements and fixing roads in the Lower Eyre area at the top of the agenda for re-elected mayor Jo-Anne Quigley.
Joining Cr Quigley in the top council jobs is Steve Wooley, who was voted in as deputy mayor at the first meeting of the new council on November 25.
Cr Quigley said this was Cr Wooley's second term as a Lower Eyre councillor.
"He has over 20 years experience in local government having held different positions around the Eyre Peninsula as well as other areas outside of the region," Cr Quigley said.
"Cr Woolley has a wealth of knowledge and I am looking forward to working with him."
Cr Quigley said she was "thrilled" to be elected as mayor for another term.
"It is nice to know that you have the support from your fellow councillors and from the broader community," Cr Quigley said.
"I want to try and do a good job and do the best for everyone in the best manner that we can moving forward."
Cr Quigley said the new elected members have made council more diverse, and that there was a "good spread" of people from across the district.
"Cr Issac Taylor brings some youth into a predominantly older council, which is really exciting," Cr Quigley said.
She said focus for the new council will revolve around opportunities at the Port Lincoln Airport.
"As the largest regional airport in South Australia the Port Lincoln Airport links the whole of the Eyre Peninsula to not only Adelaide but the wider region and beyond," Cr Quigley said.
Cr Quigley said council has undertaken studies with different groups around various areas on where they could improve how the airport operates.
She said these reports will come before council in the new year.
Cr Quigley said next steps on the Coffin Bay and Cummins Master Plans along with road upgrades and maintenance works would also be a priority over the next four years.
"Council will continue to work on general upgrades in all of our towns like reserves, walking paths, footpaths and shades over playgrounds," Cr Quigley said.
"Council tries hard to spread rate payer money evenly across our vast district.'
