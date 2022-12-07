House of the Week | Exceptional holiday home

If you're accustomed to having a large property that offers all the things that make life easy and enjoyable, then 17-19 Tea Tree Court will work for you. This holiday home is beautifully set up for entertaining and the shed will blow you away. Let the kids loose, as there is over 600m2 of magnificent lawn, all automatically irrigated. Fully fenced, you won't lose the dog or kids, and the kangaroos can't chew the lawn.