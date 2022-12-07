House of the Week | Exceptional holiday home

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
If you're accustomed to having a large property that offers all the things that make life easy and enjoyable, then 17-19 Tea Tree Court will work for you. This holiday home is beautifully set up for entertaining and the shed will blow you away. Let the kids loose, as there is over 600m2 of magnificent lawn, all automatically irrigated. Fully fenced, you won't lose the dog or kids, and the kangaroos can't chew the lawn.
Everything has been designed to make life easy - 10kw of solar, spa set in the deck, huge veranda around the entire house, expansive carport and even an outdoor shower. The enclosed back deck has an enormous woodfire pizza oven, extensive cooking facilities, bar with beer on tap, slow combustion heater, tv and ceiling fan. No need to go inside even on a chilly winter's day in beautiful Coffin Bay.
The family are well catered for, with three bedrooms, central kitchen and lounge, and main bathroom. All rooms have reverse cycle air-conditioning. If you have a large boat that requires high clearance, then the shed is a perfect match. Fully insulated with a very nice wet area, cleaning up after a successful fishing trip will be a pleasure.
Located in the new subdivision on Tea Tree Court, this exceptional property will impress a buyer looking for a holiday home that takes care of itself.
