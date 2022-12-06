In the proper whiting fishing has been very slow but some good size garfish have been caught around Murry's point and along woodcutters. Blue crabs are slowly starting to show up so it's worth putting a few pots out when you get the chance. Squid are still hit and miss in the bay, but Murry's Point and North Shields have been consistent for most anglers. The odd rat king has been caught in the marina. Using small metal lures or soft plastics will work well if you are lucky enough to run into any. Tuna have been spotted around the wharf and silos but are very flighty. It would pay to have bigger rod onboard around that area, you never know when they might pop up, and smaller lures such as skirts and divers would be the best choice. Down the passage whiting fishing has been good from McLaren's through to Taylors in the evening. Thistle has been hit-and-miss for whiting but some good size squid have been caught in shallow sheltered bays. Further down the passage and Williams and offshore the reef fishing has been great with plenty nannygai, morwong and schools shark being landed. Quite a few snapper have been caught as by-catch while nanny fishing, so it's a good idea to move spots if there is too many around. No tuna have been seen offshore yet, but it shouldn't be to long before they arrive.