West Coast
Up the west coast this week mulloway are still getting caught around the dog fence and up towards Yalata for those that have bookings. Most fish have been small with odd 40 to 50lb being landed. There has been plenty of by-catch around gummy sharks, salmon and some big bronzies as well. Around Fowlers Bay big tommies and squid have been caught from the jetty around the lights at night and some big salmon from Scott's Beach also. Offshore at Streaky, Scales Bay and Elliston tuna are still getting sighted and there has been plenty of them, but the size is still small. Bottom bouncing has been good for those that have got out on the nice days. Nanny's, queen snapper, samsons, kingfish and sharks are all to be expected on the offshore reefs and lumps when the weather allows.
Coffin Bay
Inside the bay the whiting fishing has been good with plenty of people managing a feed. There has been quite a few throw-backs but plenty of legal-size ones mixed in. Snook, salmon trout and garfish have all been caught off the usual land-based spots, including the ledge, seal corner, Dutton Bay jetty and the point near the boat ramp. For people targeting something bigger, some good gummies and the odd bronzie have been caught around seal corner and in the main channel. Outside the bay around Farm Beach the whiting fishing continues to be good with some decent size fish in the 40s being pulled from the deeper water off Farm Beach and the Frenchman's. Black Spring, Seven-mile Beach and longnose have also been fishing well for whiting in the afternoons when the tide slows. Offshore there is still plenty of small tuna around between the hummocks, rocky and Krause rocks. Nannygai, samsons, morwong and school sharks have all been caught on the offshore reefs recently when the weather allowed.
Port Lincoln
In the proper whiting fishing has been very slow but some good size garfish have been caught around Murry's point and along woodcutters. Blue crabs are slowly starting to show up so it's worth putting a few pots out when you get the chance. Squid are still hit and miss in the bay, but Murry's Point and North Shields have been consistent for most anglers. The odd rat king has been caught in the marina. Using small metal lures or soft plastics will work well if you are lucky enough to run into any. Tuna have been spotted around the wharf and silos but are very flighty. It would pay to have bigger rod onboard around that area, you never know when they might pop up, and smaller lures such as skirts and divers would be the best choice. Down the passage whiting fishing has been good from McLaren's through to Taylors in the evening. Thistle has been hit-and-miss for whiting but some good size squid have been caught in shallow sheltered bays. Further down the passage and Williams and offshore the reef fishing has been great with plenty nannygai, morwong and schools shark being landed. Quite a few snapper have been caught as by-catch while nanny fishing, so it's a good idea to move spots if there is too many around. No tuna have been seen offshore yet, but it shouldn't be to long before they arrive.
Louth Bay
Around the bay whiting and garfish have been in good numbers. The shallower white holes has been the most productive using prawns and cockles. Squid are hit and miss most people are getting the odd one but not many. Blue crabs have been caught on whiting lines, but most are small. It won't be long until they are around in decent numbers.
Tumby Bay
Out the groups the whiting fishing is still good inside and outside the lagoon. Spilsby and Sandy have been fishing well with some decent size whiting and squid being caught, as well as trevally, tommies and the odd snook as by-catch. In the bay the sand dunes and around the scattered white holes near the island have been the most productive for anglers. Squid are in better numbers around Tumby, with the island around the jetty and along ski beach most productive. Salmon and garfish have been in good numbers around ski beach and red cliffs. Both bait and metal lures have been working for the salmon.
