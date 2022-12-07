Port Lincoln Tennis Association is heading for their mid-season break with two rounds to go. Thanks to all our team managers, captains and coordinators who ensure our courts are full every week. Players are reminded to pay their membership fees, which are now overdue.
Friday night mixed tennis
This week the captains did a great job in filling teams, with regular players having niggling injuries and outside commitments. Thanks to everyone who jumped in to fill teams, your efforts meant no forfeits were recorded across all our competitions.
Port Lincoln Dental 9 sets 83 games defeated Bendigo Bank 7 sets 66 games
In the opening doubles Port Lincoln Dental started their campaign with a solid win by Bernie McQuillan and Cindy Cabot. This was backed up by Harry Rowley and Amanda Schlink who combined well in their match.
Dylan Giesberts and Edward Kutny got the first set on the board for Bendigo Bank. Nathan Beljon was on fire playing precision tennis winning his doubles and singles in convincing style. Giesberts and Kutny continued their form from the doubles racking up another two sets to their team's tally. Chris Berryman put in a solid performance to get the win seven points to one in the tiebreak.
This was when Port Lincoln Dental picked up the pace, with solid wins to Bernie McQuillan, Cindy Cabot, Amanda Schlink. Harry Rowley had one of his best wins for the season, leaving Dental in a great position going into the final round.
Bendigo Bank, with their backs to the wall, staged a comeback with wins to Chris Berryman and Kerry Cabot, Dylan Giesberts and Ruby Cabot. Edward Kutny and Joanne Shaw won their match nine points to seven in the tiebreak to give Bendigo some hope.
At this point one of the most experienced combinations in the competition took to the court, Nathan Beljon and Bernie McQuillan. Both knew when to step up their shots and took the win 6-4.
Best Players Nathan Beljon and Edward Kutny.
Sportspower Superstore 12 sets 88 games defeated Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 4 sets 57 games
Best Players Brett Channon and Mitchell Bailey.
Junior Tennis
Djokovic 6 sets 53 games defeated Barty 6 sets 50 games
In the match of the round Barty got off to a great start with Javier Keatley and Jack Hatzimanolis finding their groove as a combination and getting the first set on the board. This was backed up by Neve Thomas and Zierra Keatley, who were solid in their match. Chase Vanderwal and Lucy Hatzimanolis played consistent tennis and Barty built a strong lead.
Djokovic got their first win through the efforts of Grace Kutny and Mia Schlink in what would prove to be a crucial set.
In the singles Barty continued to rack up the sets through the efforts of Vanderwal, Hollitt. Zierra Keatley won her match in the tiebreak seven points to three to put team Barty in the box set.
Djokovic weren't done for just yet, with wins to the Kutny siblings Edward and Grace, Chelsea Jude, Ayla Pocock. Sibeal Hopkins won her match seven points to four in the tiebreak to bring Djokovic the win by three games
McDonalds Best player Ayla Pocock
Alcott 8 sets 59 games defeated Federer 4 sets 38 games
McDonalds Best player Harry Page
Stosur 10 sets 68 games defeated Nadal 2 sets 33 games
McDonalds Best player Seth Schlink
Men's Monday Night
Shepperd Building 3 sets 27 games defeated EP Seafoods 3 sets 23 games
In the opening round Shepperd Building got off to a solid start winning both opening matches.
EP Seafoods hit straight back, winning both second round matches with no play better than the tie break win to Ryan Cocks and Mark Andrews.
With Shepperd Building having a six game advantage going into the final round, EP Seafoods would have to win both sets to take the points.
They got off to a great start with Cocks and Figl playing controlled tennis to win their set. But Jack Bradford and Zac Shepperd spoilt their opponent's hopes, stepping up when it counted and winning their set 6-4 and giving their team the win.
Best Player Jack Bradford
The Fresh Fish Place 4 sets 30 games defeated GPK Accounting 2 sets 23 games
Best Player Arley Byass
Betta Home Living 6 sets 36 games defeated Terry White Chemmart 0 set 12 games
Best Player Ben Southam
Eyre Trading 6 sets 38 games defeated Eyre Eye Centre 1 set 23 games
Best Player Bill Bascombe
