Port Lincoln Times

Strong play despite challenges in Port Lincoln tennis fixtures

By Julie Polkinghorne
Updated December 7 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
Port Lincoln Tennis Association is heading for their mid-season break with two rounds to go. Thanks to all our team managers, captains and coordinators who ensure our courts are full every week. Players are reminded to pay their membership fees, which are now overdue.

