Two of Port Lincoln's aquaculture students are step closer to their education goals after receiving awards to spur on their future studies.
Aquaculture students Bianca Norman and Caleb Trenberth each received Playford Trust TAFE SA Awards totalling $3000 each last month. The awards recognise their successes to-date at TAFE and at work.
Both currently work at local aquaculture company Yumbah, and travelled to Adelaide for a special ceremony at TAFE SA's Tonsley Campus. They were among 12 award recipients across three categories - Agriculture, Aquaculture and Food Production.
The Hon Diana Laidlaw AM presented both students with their awards, and praised them for their efforts.
"The future of our aquaculture industry appears to be in safe hands," Ms Laidlaw said.
Ms Norman is currently a research and development supervisor for Yumbah, while Mr Trenberth is Yumbah's propagation manager. Both work with abalone for Yumbah and are considering future university study into science, marine biology or aquaculture.
