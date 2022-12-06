Port Lincoln Times

Last grant available through landscape board's Regenerative Agriculture Program

Updated December 7 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 10:30am
An emerging sunflower and buckwheat multi-species crop at Coomunga, which has been supported by one of the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board's grants - there is one more grant available to landholders through the Regenerative Agriculture Program. Picture supplied.

The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board announced it has one more grant available through its Regenerative Agriculture Program for landholders to trial a multi-species cover crop.

