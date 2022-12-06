The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board announced it has one more grant available through its Regenerative Agriculture Program for landholders to trial a multi-species cover crop.
The program has been running for more than four years, and these grants have been delivered through the program by the board and facilitated by Agricultural Innovation and Research Eyre Peninsula (AIREP).
The program has been assisted with funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
AIREP executive officer Naomi Scholz said throughout the running of the program, 35 small grants had been allocated to a total value of $280,000 for a range of activities, which work to increase soil carbon and reduce erosion risk.
"Through these grants, we have been able to help Eyre Peninsula landholders establish many proof of concept and investigatory plantings across the region," Ms Scholz said.
"The program is finishing up in June next year but before then we have one more $6,000 grant left to be allocated for a multi-species cover crop."
Ms Scholz said if one had any idea on planting of a cover crop in the next month, particularly to address a specific concern like erosion, excess water, or to improve surface cover after harvest, they should make contact with the organisation.
"We know a lot of Eyre Peninsula farmers are now involved with harvest but if you are interested, give us a call while you're on the truck, header or chaser bin and we can talk about the options," Ms Scholz said.
"A cover crop after harvest can be really beneficial to use up some excess moisture, increase soil cover over summer, provide feed for stock and compete with weeds."
The board has stated three cover crop grants have been awarded for planting mixed species in past months.
One demonstration will see mixed species planted to work to improve surface cover in sandy dunes near Elliston.
Another will work to establish cover and aim to protect eroded land in and around a developing Mallee seep.
The third will use a summer cover species to work to reduce the risk of erosion while using surplus water in a high rainfall environment.
Sustainable Agriculture Officer Josh Telfer said Regenerative Agriculture Project had seen farmers gain important knowledge around ways to improve their soil health with cover crops and soil carbon input, as well as gain skills and confidence to apply these techniques of a larger area.
"All of these results and outcomes will be written up before the project ends in June next year and the results really benefit farmers across the Eyre Peninsula as they might look for ways to see how they can more sustainably manage their land," Mr Telfer said.
Case studies on the Regenerative Agriculture Program are available on the web page.
Find out more about the final grant available on the Board's grants web page www.landscape.sa.gov.au/ep/get-involved/grants-and-funding or contact Mr Telfer at susag@airep.com.au or 0460 000 290.
