Erwin and Clara Jericho who owned and operated the Butler Tanks general store, manual telephone exchange and the post office over 43 years of working were remembered through a memorial plaque.
35 members of the Jericho family watched the plaque be installed in memory of Erwin and Clara Jericho at Butler on Saturday November 26.
The plaque has been attached to a large rock from The Bluff at Butler, and two bricks from the former Jericho home cemented in the base. The memorial is located on the same site the former home was built.
The couple owned and operated the Butler Tanks general store, manual telephone exchange and post office from 1946 until their retirement in 1989.
The family home adjoined the general store, where they raised their family of seven girls and two boys.
Family members took a moment to remember how the local telephone calls would interrupt the family evening meal or devotional time but this was always attended to as it was a service to the community.
Mr and Mrs Jericho were devout Lutherans, and Son Jonathan read a tribute to their parents. Grand daughter Morgan read the 23rd Psalm a favourite of her grandparents.
The family also celebrated Marion's 70th birthday at the weekend gathering at Trinity Haven.
