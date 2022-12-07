Port Lincoln Times

Locals Erwin and Clara Jericho remembered by family through memorial plaque at Butler

Updated December 7 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 11:00am
Children of well known locals Erwin and Clara Jericho in Liz Brookes (left), Marion Ashworth, Kay Rohrlach, Jonathan Jericho and Naomi Schwarz at the memorial for their late parents - the memorial plaque has been attached to a large rock from The Bluff at Butler. Picture supplied.

Erwin and Clara Jericho who owned and operated the Butler Tanks general store, manual telephone exchange and the post office over 43 years of working were remembered through a memorial plaque.

