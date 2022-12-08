Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council complete dredging works at Axel Stenross Boat Ramp

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:33am, first published 9:00am
City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan at the Axel Stenross Boat Ramp where council has recently completed dredging works to remove the build up of sediment to allow boat users to continue to use the facilities. Picture Lachlan Smith.

City of Port Lincoln Council has employed a contractor to dredge around the Axel Stenross Boat Ramp to remove the build up of sediment.

Local News

