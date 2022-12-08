City of Port Lincoln Council has employed a contractor to dredge around the Axel Stenross Boat Ramp to remove the build up of sediment.
Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said the dredging work had been completed across five days, and that almost 1200mm depth of sediment was removed from the boat ramp channel.
Mr Morgan said this boat ramp is prone to sediment build up because of the natural movement and flow of sand and sediment within Boston Bay.
He also said the build up of sediment had made the facility difficult to use, especially at low tide, and that the boat ramp would be open in time for summer for boat users.
"This means that with the current infrastructure, occasional dredging will be required to remove the sediment from the boat ramp channels," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said a barge with a pump system was used to remove the sediment and pump it into a land based sump, where the water will then filter back into the sea.
"Due to the sediment build up, the area needed to be dredged, which placed some temporary restrictions o the use of the boat ramp, however, this means that the boat ramp is going to be fully operational for the coming busy summer period," Mr Morgan said.
"Dredging will be an ongoing requirement for Axel Stenross, due to its orientation within the bay, and we propose to implement a regular, likely annual or biennial program of dredging depending on silt and sediment build up each year."
