'Human looking' bones found during pavement dig in Port Lincoln: police

The discovery of "human looking" bones beneath a pavement in Port Lincoln is being investigated by South Australian Police.
An SA Water crew had been working opposite the Saint Vincent de Paul charity shop on Edinburgh Street when they found what appeared to be human bones at around 11am on Thursday morning.
SA Police said in statement they were looking into where the bones had come from.
"At this time we can confirm bones, which appear to be human, were uncovered during a dig in Edinburgh Street, Port Lincoln around 11am today by SA Water workers," a police spokesperson said.
"Police are currently trying to determine the origin of the bones."
At 3pm on Thursday fencing and tarpaulin were shielding the site, with SA Police and SA Water workers at the scene. It is understood the workers were SA Water contractors and had been digging a sewerage connection when they uncovered the bones.
Local business owner Steve Hankins said it was unsettling to have the bones be discovered so close to his premises.
"The SA Water guys rocked up here this morning and started digging, and everything stopped. And then the police rocked up and there were some bones lying on the ground."
"It's just a weird feeling. You want the job done and for it to hurry up, but at the same time you want to figure out who is was and what happened," Mr Hankins said.
"It could be 30 years old or it could be 200 years old. That's what I want to know."
Saint Vincent de Paul volunteer Moyra Nicholson had watched the scene evolve over the course of the day, and said the orange tarpaulin surrounding the site went up around 12pm.
"It was just a hole, with police standing around it and the two workers standing around it. After a couple of hours they put a white sheet around it, and then they came and did all this," she said.
Local police would remain at the scene until a forensic team could arrive to conduct further investigations, SA Police said.
