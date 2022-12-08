Port Lincoln Times

'Human looking' bones found during pavement dig in Port Lincoln: police

By Tristan Tobin and Lachlan Smith
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 3:14pm
SA Police and SA Water workers at the scene where 'human looking' bones were discovered on Edinburgh Street in Port Lincoln on Thursday. Picture by Lachlan Smith.

The discovery of "human looking" bones beneath a pavement in Port Lincoln is being investigated by South Australian Police.

