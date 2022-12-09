Port Lincoln Times

Ravendale sport complex in line $650k change room upgrade

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 9 2022 - 7:36pm, first published 7:30pm
A floorplan of proposed upgrades to Ravendale Sporting Complex change room facilities, with new wet areas (darker) featuring more toilets and more showers opposite. Picture supplied.

A major local sporting complex could receive upgraded change rooms after council approved an application for state government funding this week.

Local News

