Ravendale sport complex in line $650k change room upgrade

A major local sporting complex could receive upgraded change rooms after council approved an application for state government funding this week.
At a special meeting of the Port Lincoln City Council on Monday, December 5, members agreed to submit an application for state government funding to upgrade change room and umpire facilities at the Ravendale Sporting Complex.
The works had been quoted to cost $653,000 dollars. Council had now approved an application to the state Office of Recreation Sport and Racing for $655,000 in funds to cover the project.
The upgrade application relates to four changing rooms and the umpires room at the council-owned complex. Proposed improvements include a greater number of private showers and toilets to make the facilities more accessible and welcoming for different genders and age groups. The upgrades would also help the complex meet best practice standards and guidelines, including those set by the AFL.
Council also agreed if the application was successful it would allocate $327,500 of 2022/23 annual council budget to co-fund the project. This amount is equal to a 50 per cent of the project cost and was outlined as part of the funding application to government. Any allocated funding would be considered again by council before final approval.
More private showering facilities would make the Ravendale complex better suited to female sport and the wider community, Port Lincoln City Council CEO Matthew Morgan said.
The council meeting agenda stated some community consultation had taken place and more would come as part of 2022/23 budget consultation.
"Direct stakeholder consultation has already been undertaken in recent weeks including discussions with the Port Lincoln Football League and the Ravendale Community Sports Complex committee," it said.
