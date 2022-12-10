Many people came out to watch this year's Port Lincoln Christmas Pageant, which involved 21 community groups and clubs entering floats decorated in a Christmas theme.
The parade took place this afternoon Saturday December 10, as the floats made their way down Tasman Terrace to the Yacht Club where the markets were set to be held.
Members of the community groups and clubs involved were busy getting organised before the parade at the Port Lincoln Hotel.
The Times spoke to two different clubs in the lead up to the parade which included the Port Lincoln Gymnastics Club and the Cellar Folk Club.
Meryl Davidson from Port Lincoln Gynastics Club said they would have club members of all ages involved, who will be performing gymnastics while they walk down Tasman Terrace towards the markets on the foreshore.
"They will be dressed in club polo or attire with some Christmas decorations as well," Ms Davidson said.
"They will just either be walking, running, skipping, hopping, jumping, doing cartwheels or handstands down the road."
Ms Davidson said it was important that the club celebrate Christmas and that their members and team at the club enjoy a community social event.
Secretary of the Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club Andrew Foster said he had two floats involved in the parade, which included his business, Local Liquids 'Beast' as well as the Cellar Folk Club float.
"I have got a Local Liquid truck that is going to be in the parade and a couple of our team will be driving that," Mr Foster said.
"The Cellar Folk Club will have one of Local Liquids trailers with some of our members on it behind one of our work cars with Cellar Folk Club banners on it, we will have our members sitting on some hay bales in the middle of the trailer too."
Mr Foster said the Cellar Folk Club had been involved in the past three out of four Christmas pageants in Port Lincoln.
He said the club would be decorating the float in a Christmas theme, and the members of the club would be playing Christmas carols from the trailer.
"Majority of the instruments being played will be ukuleles, and they will also be members playing a tin whistle, a harmonica, and a guitar," Mr Foster said.
