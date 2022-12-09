Port Lincoln Times

Bumper harvest underway: grain halder

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 1:43pm
After late ranifall, a big grain harvets is now underway across the Eyre Peninsula. Picture by Shutterstock.

A major grain handler has said South Australia's grain harvest is now well underway, with now grain being shipped from multiple ports after unseasonal rains delayed harvesting across the state.

