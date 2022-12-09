A major grain handler has said South Australia's grain harvest is now well underway, with now grain being shipped from multiple ports after unseasonal rains delayed harvesting across the state.
Viterra had begun loading grain at terminals at Thevenard, Port Lincoln, Wallaroo, Outer and Inner Harbour in what it called a "bumper harvest shipping programme" catering to foreign markets
"We're seeing strong demand for grain through our network..." Viterra General Manager Operations Gavin Cavanagh said.
Delays to harvest did not appear to have dented demand for South Australian grain, with Viterra servicing 23 buyers and record-breaking 19 exporters. A record seven million tonnes of shipping capacity had been booked.
Grower deliveries into the Viterra network ramped up last week as they delivered over 1.3 million tonnes into Viterra sites across the state.
So far this year Viterra had shipped 1,426,502 million tonnes of grain from the Eyre Peninsula region, with 645,915 tonnes shipped between November 28 and December 4.
"Our sites were all busy due to the good weather and our Thevenard, Wudinna and Lock sites broke their daily receival records last week," Viterra Western region Operations Manager Nick Pratt said.
Unseasonal spring rain had impacted the quality of some harvests across the state, Mr Cavanagh said.
"Whilst the majority of grain received to date is of good quality, we are continuing to work with our grower customers to match their requirements where we have seen region-specific quality impacts due to the seasonal conditions," he said.
READ MORE:
"We recently introduced dynamic binning for dark tipped into our malting barley grades for the 2022/2023 season."
"This has been a great result for growers as it allows more grain to be received into our malting segregations."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.