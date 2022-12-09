South Australian grain farmers remain positive about the future of the industry despite sky-high operating costs this year, a survey has shown.
An annual survey done by Grain Producers South Australia (GPSA) found more than 80 per cent of farmers who participated felt good about the long-term future of the industry.
GPSA Chief Executive Officer Brad Perry said the annual survey found that operating costs are by far the biggest challenge in 2022.
"With the high farmgate input costs including fertiliser, fuel and chemicals, it was no surprise the number one challenge for South Australian grain producers is the same one currently facing every grain grower in the nation," Mr Perry said.
"On the flip side, the application of technology was seen by grain producers in the survey as the single biggest opportunity to enhance their business.
Nearly all grain growers who participated in the survey said they were profitable. The survey also found farmers would continue to invest in new technology.
"Forty-six per cent of surveyed grain producers are already investing in on-farm technology and almost 40 per cent plan to do so in the next 12 months," Mr Perry said.
"The survey also showed that ongoing issues such as sustainability, connectivity and workforce access remain issues producers are keen for the grain industry to pursue."
Mr Perry said it was pleasing to see grain producers surveyed were reporting to be overall profitable and confident about the 2022 harvest.
"Ninety-eight per cent of grain producers canvassed said they were profitable and sustainable, with more than 25 per cent stating they are profitable but need improvement," Mr Perry said.
"We also found that 38 per cent described their grain growing business as mature, while 33 per cent are currently going through succession. Only two per cent stated that they were starting out, potentially reflecting the high cost of farming land being a prohibitive barrier to new entrants in the sector."
Looking ahead, grain producers listed operating costs, local input production, logistics, sustainability, biosecurity and connectivity as areas they would like to see pursued in 2023.
