Port Lincoln Times

Grain growers positive on future but concerned about costs

Updated December 9 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GPSA CEO Brad Perry (left) with grain grower Josh Kreig. Picture supplied.

South Australian grain farmers remain positive about the future of the industry despite sky-high operating costs this year, a survey has shown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.