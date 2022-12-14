One Heart Church has been busy around Christmas time delivering gifts to the community and helping those in need during the festive season.
One Heart Pastor Rob Santostefano said the members of the church had recently finished delivering presents to the students at the Port Lincoln Special School and Lincoln Gardens Primary School.
"Every student from all those schools has received a gift from One Heart Church," Pastor Rob said.
"We also delivered 20 Christmas hampers for families who have been identified by those schools as ones that could do with a lift."
Pastor Rob said another 40-odd hampers would be delivered to the community.
"That is always a big highlight for us to get around to the community and bring a bit of happiness and cheer to the season who have struggled for whatever reason," Pastor Rob said.
"It is just a matter of getting around the city and supporting those who might need it.
Pastor Rob said the church also ran its gift giving service, where the church buy their gifts and put them around a Christmas tree to deliver.
"On Tuesday and Thursday, they were all wrapped ready to go out and then we delivered," Pastor Rob said.
"It was a great season for us to be able to give back to the community at this time."
Pastor Rob said its church members shop for the gifts to give to the students at the Port Lincoln Special School and Lincoln Gardens Primary School within a specific age bracket.
"We source the food for the Christmas hampers through Foodbank but we pay a fee for each pack," Pastor Rob said.
"Church members could sponsor from one pack to five or six packs, whatever they choose and then we make sure that they go out to families who could do with them," Pastor Rob said.
Pastor Rob said with Christmas falling on a Sunday, One Heart church would be running a 9am service that people would be welcome to.
"The week before on December 18 we have Christmas carols at 9am and 10:30am," Pastor Rob said.
"That is our carol service where we will sing a few Christmas carols, and for those who want to join us they are more than welcome."
Pastor Rob said each of the members at One Heart love and care for the community, and they want to celebrate with everyone the birth of Christ.
"It is just a great way of connecting...my encouragement is to find a church that suits the individual and find a place where they fit," Pastor Rob said.
