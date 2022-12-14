Port Lincoln Times

One Heart Church put together Christmas hampers and gifts to people in need

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:27pm, first published 10:30am
Manager of One Heart Care Bargain Centre Michael Holton (left) and One Heart Church Pastor Rob Santostefano holding the Christmas hampers put together by the members of the church to deliver to community members in need in the lead up to Christmas. Picture Lachlan Smith.

One Heart Church has been busy around Christmas time delivering gifts to the community and helping those in need during the festive season.

