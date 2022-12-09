Bones found under Edinburgh St are ancient Aboriginal remains: police

The bones dug from beneath the bitumen on Edinburgh Street yesterday are ancient Aboriginal remains, SA Police have said.
"Forensic Response officers and a forensic anthropologist attended Port Lincoln this morning [Friday] to conduct an examination of the remains and concluded they are of ancient Aboriginal origin," a statement from SA Police said.
The bones pre-date European arrival in Australia.
SA Water workers were excavating in Edinburgh Street, Port Lincoln around 11am on Thursday, December 8 when they uncovered the bones.
The discovery brought work at the site to a halt and SA Police had been guarding the location since Thursday while forensic professionals travelled to Port Lincoln to investigate.
"The remains will be handled with respect and in accordance with Aboriginal heritage guidelines," SA Police said in a statement.
Local council records showed the first time the Edinburgh Street roadway was bitumen sealed was in the 1960s. The street had been established some time before that.
