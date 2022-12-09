Port Lincoln Times

Bones found under Edinburgh St are ancient Aboriginal remains: police

By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
By Friday police had erected a covering to protect the site from rain. Picture by Lachlan Smith.

The bones dug from beneath the bitumen on Edinburgh Street yesterday are ancient Aboriginal remains, SA Police have said.

