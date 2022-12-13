Variety SA held an event locally to bring the children together for an afternoon celebrating Christmas with activities and a special Christmas performance from the a live band.
More than 100 children who are sick, disadvantaged or living with disability came to Variety Kids Christmas Party hosted by the Port Lincoln Hotel who donated the venue on December 30.
The children had a chance to celebrate the festive season along with their carers and a group of Variety volunteers.
This was the first time the event could be held in Port Lincoln in two years because of previous COVID-19 restrictions.
Variety SA stated the children were able to enjoy face painting, party food, balloon cartoons, and a special Christmas performance by 'The Marksmen.'
Variety chief executive Mark McGill said the event was inclusive for many children in need, as they have "limited" opportunities to get out and enjoy celebrating with others.
"A party like this gives these children the opportunity to enjoy themselves in a safe and welcoming environment, like any other child," Mr McGill said.
Variety SA stated these events are made possible from the work behind Variety's fundraisers, donations and the community consciousness of corporate sponsor Catapult Foundation, as well as the dedicated work from its group of volunteers.
