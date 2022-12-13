Port Lincoln Times

Children come together with their carers and Variety SA to celebrate Christmas

Updated December 14 2022 - 11:38am, first published 9:30am
Variety SA volunteers brought children and their carers together to celebrate Christmas at an event at The Port Lincoln Hotel. Picture supplied.

Variety SA held an event locally to bring the children together for an afternoon celebrating Christmas with activities and a special Christmas performance from the a live band.

