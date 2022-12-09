Port Lincoln Times

Catastrophic fire danger ratings for Lower Eyre Peninsula and Yorke Peninsula

Updated December 9 2022 - 8:09pm, first published 7:49pm
Parts of the Eyre Peninsula face very high bushfire risk this Saturday. Picture by Shutterstock.

The SA Country Fire Service (CFS) is urging South Australians to be vigilant this weekend with the first significant fire danger weather for the season predicted for Saturday.

