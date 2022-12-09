Catastrophic fire danger ratings for Lower Eyre Peninsula and Yorke Peninsula

The SA Country Fire Service (CFS) is urging South Australians to be vigilant this weekend with the first significant fire danger weather for the season predicted for Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Catastrophic fire danger ratings for Yorke Peninsula and Lower Eyre Peninsula, and Extreme ratings for Eastern Eyre Peninsula and Mid North on Saturday, meaning the risk of fire danger is considerable in these areas.
Hot northerly winds and low humidity are forecast across Saturday, with the CFS warning potential fires that took hold would be fast moving. A late harvest added to the risk, as more crops remained in the ground to act as potential fuel.
CFS Chief Officer, Brett Loughlin, said the public should be aware of weather conditions and mindful of the activities they carry out today and tomorrow.
"Although many parts of South Australia have experienced wet weather recently, the increased fuel load means communities will face threats from fast-moving, intense grass fires due to high growth areas," Chief Officer Loughlin said.
"We are urging the public, particularly those in rural and regional areas, to delay any activities that could start a fire and instead consider undertaking these when weather conditions are milder."
"This includes farmers, who will be able to harvest until it hits 40 FBI or 35 GFDI, which is expected to be reached very early in the day tomorrow."
"Following harvesting guidelines will reduce the risk of fires starting due to crop harvesting."
A large aerial water tanker had been flown in from Victoria to help with potential firefighting.
