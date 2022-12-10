Port Lincoln experienced great weather during the Christmas markets this afternoon, which were organised by the Port Lincoln Ministers' Fraternal.
The markets took place on the foreshore down near the yacht club following the parade on Saturday December 10, with families gathering in the warm afternoon sun to eat, relax and listen to live music put on by the Port Lincoln City Band.
Carols began at 7pm, sung by around eight local and visiting performance groups. Santa himself was also expected to make an appearance.
Port Lincoln Salvation Army Captain Darryn Lloyd said the event had been a success for the nine churches involved.
"Today was a great family occasion and to see so many people out there enjoying the lovely Port Lincoln weather, it has been a really great event," Mr Lloyd said.
"We have not done the carols here since 2019 so I am glad that it is so well supported by the community."
Mr Lloyd said it was good to see all the different churches in the community coming together as well.
"We are working together for the one purpose it is a really good feeling," Mr Lloyd said.
Mr Lloyd said it was "lovely" to see many people come down to enjoy the carols.
One Heart Church will be selling hot cinnamon donuts at the Port Lincoln Christmas pageant markets.
The Times spoke with One Heart Pastor Rob Santostefano about the stall. He said all proceeds from the night would go back into its One Heart Care fund which in turn helps the community.
"We have been running this stall for the past 20 years or so, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, which did not allow us to do it," Pastor Rob said.
"We have had a long association with the carols and the community by providing a donut stand."
Pastor Rob said it was a good way to give back to the community.
"It is a good fundraiser for us for our One Heart Care Bargain Centre but it is just another avenue for fundraising for a good cause," Pastor Rob said.
"It goes back to helping people in the community."
Pastor Rob said Christmas celebrations can come with a "whirlwind" of activity, and it was important that the churches involved in the Christmas pageant and markets play a part in bringing it back to a traditional Christian celebration.
"That is the whole theme behind the Christmas is the birth of Jesus and the birth of the church," Pastor Rob said.
"I think it is a integral part of our calendar and to celebrate it with the wider community, as it is important that we share that common sense of joy and gratitude we all feel at Christmas time."
