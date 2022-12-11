Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln sing along to Christmas carols during live performances on the foreshore

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 11 2022 - 1:00pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many made their way down to the foreshore to enjoy the Christmas carols performed by locals and visiting artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.