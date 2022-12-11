Many made their way down to the foreshore to enjoy the Christmas carols performed by locals and visiting artists.
Different bands performed throughout the night in front of a large crowd on the back of a temporary stage near the yacht club yesterday, Saturday December 10.
The carols began following the Christmas markets from 7pm. Jade Fraser and Andrew Jericho were the emcees on the night.
Carol-Anne Whait made a speech in between performances, and new Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov also addressed the crowd.
People also had the opportunity to donate to West Coast Youth and Community Support as representatives from the organisation made their way around the crowd with donation tins.
Santa soon made an appearance with his little helpers and sang Christmas carols with the children, as performances continued into the night.
