Rex Airlines 'confident' of smooth Eyre Peninsula service over Christmas

By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 12:30pm
Rex said it was more confident of reliable service on the Eyre Peninsula over Christmas. Picture supplied.

A regional airline has said it was confident of providing smooth service on the Eyre Peninsula over Christmas after a spate of delays and cancellations frustrated locals in November.

