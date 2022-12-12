A regional airline has said it was confident of providing smooth service on the Eyre Peninsula over Christmas after a spate of delays and cancellations frustrated locals in November.
Rex Airlines - which services Port Lincoln, Whyalla and Ceduna - said additional resources had been sent to South Australia, easing pressure on its network.
"We have deployed additional resources as well as repositioning extra aircraft to South Australia in recent weeks," a Rex spokesperson said.
"This has enabled a return to a more normal operating environment and, as a consequence, there has been a significant improvement in service reliability."
"We are confident the measures we have implemented will ensure our operations between Adelaide and the Eyre Peninsula will run smoothly during the busy Christmas holiday period."
Rex said a shortage of spare parts and engineers had impacted services across the Eyre Peninsula in November.
At the time, Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp said the airline's South Australian fleet had been impacted by a number of unexpected mechanical issues. These mechanical issues had been compounded by a sluggish supply chain for spare parts, creating rolling flight disruptions lasting a number of weeks.
It was not clear if the broader supply chain issue had been resolved.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.