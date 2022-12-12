Eyre Peninsula wool farmers have received an early Christmas present in the form of free beer from a grateful business.
Quality Wool has handed out the bespoke brew to about 50 wool producers across the EP in celebration of the business's third decade of operations and the community bonds it has formed in that time.
The 'Q Draught' beer has been made in collaboration with Adelaide-based Pirate Life Brewing, which since 2018 has tenanted the former Dalgety's wool store in Baker Street, Port Adelaide, owned by Quality Wool.
Quality Wool's Kane McKay said the recent beer deliveries were an alternative way to celebrate the business anniversary after initial plans were upset by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had intended to hold a growers' evening in Wangary last year to mark our milestone, but COVID safety laws meant we were unable to hold an event of the scale we would have wanted," Mr McKay said.
"So we've had to play the waiting game in terms of getting our commemorative beer to farms, but hand-delivering it face-to-face was something we were really strong on."
"Growers seemed genuinely appreciative and grateful of the gesture to visit them on their farms to say thank you and present the beer to them, which tells us it was absolutely worth waiting to do."
