Port Lincoln Times

The people's parades: Christmas pageants signal festive season is here

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
December 12 2022 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The people's parades: Christmas pageants signal festive season is here

The people have spoken in many towns around South Australia while others are set to make their statements in tinsel and bows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.