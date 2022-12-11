The people's parades: Christmas pageants signal festive season is here

The people have spoken in many towns around South Australia while others are set to make their statements in tinsel and bows.
It is the festive season and committees around the country are rolling out their Christmas Pageants.
It officially signals the start of festivities with dozens of floats, clowns and elves appearing along streets in town centres.
Some organising committees consist of as few as six people while others have significantly greater support from the community.
But all committees would welcome new members.
And why not join? There can be few things better than bringing a smile to a child's face by dusting off the wild, wacky and wonderful floats that capture the town's imagination.
In some cases, the action is livestreamed so that elderly, disabled or housebound residents can, too, experience the joy.
Some pageants are making a comeback after a year or two in recess because of COVID-19 concerns.
Father Christmas survived the virus scare and is back waving to the crowd from his magnificent sleigh at the tail-end of the parades.
So the man-in-red is back in the streets with his sackful of goodies and children and other residents are better for it.
Will you help stage your next pageant?
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
