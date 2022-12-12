Squaws had a close win over Eagles in Port Lincoln A grade softball as the team won by one, while Roadrunners were dominate over Shields as the team won by 10.
U16
Squaws def Eagles 14-8
Squaws started with the bat and managed to cross four through patience, safe hits and aggressive base running.
Eagles unable to score with three quick outs made. five came over the plate in the second for squaws, Ella Simpson having a hit out to left.
Eagles first three batters were on base and worked their way round the diamond to score as their team mates did the job in the batter's box.
Briley Green of Squaws started the third bat and hit safely out to centerfield, she scored along with four of her team to cross five for the batting big.
Eagles came in with the bat and did a great job, Sophie McFarlane hitting out to rightfield. Patience, a good eye and aggression on the bases had them cross five for their last bat.
Roadrunners def Shields 15-1
The tiger cubs started with the bat and the leader batters found the ball but were only able to score the one across home plate.
Runners batters got on with good patient batting against shields colbung-ware pitching. Shields managed a great double play combining Wise, K Fauser and A Ornsby.
Lani Newman hit a lovely double to left field before runners scored their five for the dig.
Tigers could not manage to find home plate in the second with tight fielding, L O'Leary safe glove at short stop catching two nice fly balls.
Runners scored the maximum in their next bat.
Again Runners were good in the field with young Eve Jones getting a great out throwing to second base from right field keeping shields scoreless.
Patient batting from runners girls got them on base with D'Agostini, Woolford and L O'Leary all grabbing a safe hit.
Shields last dig seen the girls find the bat with R Fauser hitting safe along with L Ornsby.
Wise hit a stand up double to left field with girls scoring four runs before time and the game was called as it was unfortunately reverted.
Best at bat: Shields - Annabel Ornsby two from three; Roadrunners - Jessica Woolford two from three
Best in field: Shields - Grea Wise two assists; Roadrunners - Jessica Woolford four put outs
B Grade
Squaws def Eagles 23-2
Gemma Fowler opened the game with a cracking home run out to rightfield.
This inspired the Squaws crew to hit many safe hits over the course of the first three digs, as each dig reached the maximum of seven runs.
Suzanne Scanlon also hit a homer, two baggers came from Gemma, Suzie, Jakoda and Sam Skinn.
Eagles Daranee Kanplong hit nicely out to centre in the first, however, unfortunately was left stranded on base.
Eagles put bat to ball but just could not find the gaps to get them on base and move around the diamond.
Fourth dig had a change in pitcher for both Eagles and Squaws along with some other position changes, and this meant the teams needed to adjust.
Jakoda got on base for squaws and rounded the bases to score, Jennie-Lee TeWano hit safe out to left but Eagles had tightened the field and only allowed one run.
Eagles bat both Sam Higgins and Kira Picken hit safely and they crossed their first run.
Last bat for both teams had again only one run cross over the plate with the infield crew taking outs to finish strong in the field.
Roadrunners def Shields 16-5
Shields kicked off the game with a beautiful safe hit to Zoey Muller who was helped around the diamond by her team mates and scored the first run for the game.
Roadies up next returned the favour with a bit more spice scoring six runs in their opening at bat with multiple safe hits within the batting line up.
This included a three base bomb to Mel Shadwell before Alicia Walker from shields was involved in all three outs sending roadies back out into the field.
Roadies kept their momentum and shut shields down quickly with a three up three down fielding dig followed by another quick four runs for their own tally.
Shields found some of their own momentum in the top of the third with outfield hits to Kaidy Morgan, Zoey Muller, Lily Ornsby and a monster home run hit to Shannon Carr.
Roadies infield then got to work making the three outs for side away.
Roadrunners again with the bat seen them cross five more runs. Another quick batting dig for shields with no runs scored and roadies infield making multiple clean plays.
Shields made some changes to the field bringing in Tay Tay Darby to finish off the pitching duties in the heat.
They finished strong in the field only allowing roadies to cross one run with two clean plays in the infield and a strike out.
Best at bat: Shields - Zoey Muller and Shannon Carr two from three; Roadrunners - Donna Bowey three from three
Best in field: Shields - Kaidy Morgan two assists, three put outs; Roadrunners - Brooke Niendorf seven put outs
A Grade
Squaws def Eagles 12-11
What a cracker start to the game, both teams were left scoreless after the first dig.
Second bat for squaws crossed three with Cate Pearce hitting a double baser.
Eagles hit the lead crossing five with all batters facing the pitcher. Young Eagles Ella Wiseman having a cracking three bagger.
Third bat for Squaws gained them two runs Quinny Skinn hitting out to right for a two bagger.
Eagles put bat to ball but could not score having a tied game at this point.
Squaws took a one run lead following the end of the fourth dig. Squaws safe hits came from youngster Ella Simpson and Shyane McDonald, Eagles safe hitters were Eliza Jacob and Jakoda Skinn.
Final bat for both teams had them each score three runs, both teams made errors and both teams fought for the win.
Jac Hage hit safe and youngster Ella Simpson smashed out a home run to right for Squaws, Eagles hitters were youngster Ella, Billie Jenkins, Hayley Wiseman and Sam.
Roadrunners def Shields 13-3
Shields scored one run at their first at bat with Tay Tay Darby getting the only safe hit for her team, stealing her way around into scoring position and coming home on Mel Balek's hit.
Tessa Rusden kicked off the batting for roadies with a stand up two base hit to centre field followed by safe hits from her team mates they managed to score five runs.
Roadies quickly shut shields down with three quick outs as they struggled to hit past the infield.
Roadies went again with the bat scoring six more runs with Jessica Jolly smashing a monster three base hit to centre field.
Grea Wise opened up shields third at bat with a two base hit to right field but with Shields still struggling to hit it past the infield was the only one to score.
Shields managed to keep roadies to one run in the bottom of the third with young Grea Wise doing her job at second base for the tigers.
Shields were shut down quickly again with no runs scored in the top of the fourth.
Shields made a pitching change in the bottom of the fourth as they brought in Tay Tay Darby into the circle for the second time today.
They returned the favour to roadies keeping them scoreless in this at bat with a beautiful tag play at second base from Melissa Baleks rocket arm and Porscha Shepperds handy glove work.
Shields finally found some momentum with the bats with safe hits to Taylor Darby, Melissa Balek and a stand up double to Dannielle Miegel which managed to score one run.
Although runners were left stranded on the bases.
Roadies took to the plate for their last at bat and scored one last run before Aimee Colbung-Ward and Lily Muller from the tigers outfield took two spectacular catches ending the game.
Best at bat: Shields -Taylor Darby, Melissa Balek and Dannielle Miegel two from three; Roadrunners - Tessa Rusden, Jessica Jolly, Brooke Matcham two from three
Best in field: Shields - Porscha Shepperd two assists, two put outs; Roadrunners - Jessica Woolford 11 put outs
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.