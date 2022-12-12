Port Lincoln Times

Squaws take narrow win over Eagles in A grade Port Lincoln softball

Updated December 12 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 11:22am
Squaws had a close win over Eagles in Port Lincoln A grade softball as the team won by one, while Roadrunners were dominate over Shields as the team won by 10.

Local News

