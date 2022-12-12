The seniors colts played out round eight of the Port Lincoln Cricket season on the weekend.
Lincoln South under 16s played Southern Eyre South at Centenary Oval, as Lincoln South defeated SES by a run, the final scores 6/111 (24) to 5/110 (30).
Open batsman Jarrah Reidy made the most runs for Lincoln South with 19 runs, while open batsman for Southern Eyre South Jackson Hay made the most runs for his team with 23 not out.
Gabriel Treagus took the most wickets for Lincoln South with two to their name, while Chelsea Shepperd and Bryce Markey both had two for Southern Eyre South.
Charlton under 16s played Tod River at Poole Oval, as Charlton took the win by 95 runs, the final scores 4/151 (30) to 9/56 (30).
Open batsman Riley Lang and Zade Hearfield made the most runs for Charlton with 24 each to their names. Open batsman for Tod River Cooper Mullins made the most runs for his team with 13 to his name.
Torr Clarke and Seith Schlink took the most wickets for Charlton with two each to their names, while Carter Dorward, Wilson Dorward, Solomon Carter and Harper Schlink had one wicket each to their names for Tod River.
Wayback under 16s took on Tasman at Ravendale Oval, as Wayback won by 25 runs, the final scores 7/105 (30) to 5/130 (30).
Hayden Francis made the most runs for Wayback with 16 to his name, while open batsman for Tasman Marlie Fauser and James Howatt made the most runs for Tasman with 14 each.
Christopher Berryman took the most wickets for Wayback with two to his name, while Samuel Lydeamore was the highest wicket taker for Tasman who had two to his name.
