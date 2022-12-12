The Coyotes comfortably won all three games at the Ravendale Sporting Complex last Friday evening.
The three games were all played in ideal weather conditions, perfectly suited for players and spectators alike.
In the A Grade match, Coyotes won 5-1. Luke Howie was the winning pitcher, striking out six and only allowing three safe hits.
All three of the Saints hits were by James Neale. Howie was suburb on the mound, going the distance and having complete control of the insipid batting displayed by the opposition.
Just like the B Grade game that was played earlier, this game demonstrated what an open competition it is this season.
The Coyotes batters feasted upon the palatable pitching that was on offer, while running rampant on the basepaths.
In short, the Coyotes out hit, out fielded and out hustled a very lacklustre Saints squad.
The exasperated Saints supporters who were witnessing the debacle, could be excused for believing that the players they were watching on the field had never trained together as a team.
Best batters for Coyotes were Jayden Roderick and Rhys Cummings, who both went two for four.
Game totals: Coyotes five runs eight hits one error. Saints one run three hits two errors.
A grade ladder
Saints 10 points
Tigers 7 points
Indians 6 points
Coyotes 5 points
In the B Grade match Coyotes dominated with a convincing 10-1 win. Saints Jimmy Neale was the standout player for Saints, going a perfect three for three with a run batted in.
Callum Binder was the winning pitcher and Rhys Cummins recorded the save. The Coyotes treated the game as batting practice, keeping the scoreboard ticking over throughout the entire evening.
Every Coyote player got on base during the game creating fielding pressure which resulting in 3 infield errors.
The Coyotes had 12 safe hits by 7 different players. The top 3 were, Callum Binder who had a home run and a double.
Jake Sully who went 3 for 4, and Gareth Colbert who had a triple and a double.
B grade ladder
Saints 10 points
Indians 7 points
Coyotes 6 points
Tigers 5 points
Coyotes Under 16's continued their unbeaten romp towards the premiership, with an 18-0 victory.
This team has set the standard in the competition and just continues to play good fundamental baseball week after week.
Ty Te Wano was the winning pitcher. He struck out 7 and didn't allow a safe hit.
The Coyotes had 10 safe hits and didn't commit an error in the field.
Best batters were Calan Rutherford who batted 1000 with 2 doubles. Conner Rutherford, and Charlie Todd, who both went two for three.
Next week the Coyotes travel to North Shields to face the Tigers, and Saints try to regroup and will play Indians at Ravendale.
Under 16 ladder
Coyotes 13 points
Indians 6 points
Tigers 5 points
Saints 1 point
