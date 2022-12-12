Port Lincoln Times

Bendigo Bank defeat Boat Supplies at Port Lincoln Friday night tennis

Updated December 12 2022 - 1:17pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is in the final week of tennis before they adjourn for the Christmas New year break which still has plenty of tennis on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.