Port Lincoln Tennis Association is in the final week of tennis before they adjourn for the Christmas New year break which still has plenty of tennis on offer.
Country Carnival will be back at Kensington Gardens grass courts with three Eyre Peninsula teams nominating.
They will get the opportunity to watch some of the world's best tennis players hit the courts at Memorial Drive in their new state of the art facilities.
There will be back to back tournaments as a lead in the Australian Open where the big guns from around the world will assemble at Melbourne Park.
Friday Night Tennis
Yumbah Aquaculture nine sets 79 games defeated Sportspower Superstore seven sets 70 games
Best Players Corinne Shillabeer and Greg Rowley
Bendigo Bank 10 sets 82 games defeated Port Lincoln Boat Supplies six sets 50 games
Best Players Tarnia Rowley and Jarryd Ellis
Junior Tennis
Djokovic seven sets 56 games defeated Federern five sets 42 games
McDonalds Best player Claire Bailey
Alcott seven sets defeated Nadal five sets 44 games
McDonalds Best player Jack Hatzimanolis
Stosur eight sets defeated De Minaur four sets 44 games
McDonalds Best Player Santo Hayman
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.