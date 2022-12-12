Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf Club host Christmas Hamper Day with members

By Ross Sharrad
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adie Fraser (left), Heather Darley, Juri Berzins, Peter (Flick) Daniells and Dave Batterbury presented with their Christmas Hampers at Port Lincoln golf on the weekend. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln Golf Club kicked off the weekend with its Christmas Hamper Day on Saturday December 10, as over 80 players took part in the club's stroke round before the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.