Port Lincoln Golf Club kicked off the weekend with its Christmas Hamper Day on Saturday December 10, as over 80 players took part in the club's stroke round before the event.
December 10
Saturday's Stroke round was Christmas Hamper Day and was sponsored by Coffin Bay Pacific Oysters.
In very warm conditions, 72 men and 12 women played. Each played paid an extra $5 to cover the cost of the Hampers.
The winner in A Grade was Brett Davies with nett 67 from Ashley Durdin 69, Juri Berzins with 67 won B Grade from Dave Batterbury, and Peter Daniells with 68 held off Brian Smith on 69 to win C Grade.
Rundowns, being those without a score in the nett sixties, were John Cheriton 70, Graeme Dyke, Huey Rosalia and Greg Cotton on 71, and Ben Abley and Chris Baird, both on 72.
Heather Darley won the women's division with nett 65 from Adie Fraser on 71.
NTP winners were George Mayhew, Ashley Durdin, Chas Chambers, Dan Townsend, Taylor Ford and Mark Butt and there wer four par-three birdie winners - Graeme Dyke, Brenton Lees, Mark Butt and Dave Bellchambers.
December 9
Friday evening was perfect for the Teams playing in their nine-hole Ambrose event.
Round nine scores won't be announced until Round 10 results have been completed next week, to keep the overall winners a mystery.
December 8
24 Women played a Par competition on Thursday, followed by Christmas Lunch and raffles, auctions with a donation of several hundred dollars to Angel Flight as the nominated charity this year (much more than was paid for the lunch-time "Op Shop" dress-ups!)
The daily winners were Lyn Hosking with plus two, counting out Helen George.
NTP winners were Kaye Jaensch and Val Sharrad.
December 7
Wednesday 's Men's Stableford competition, sponsored by Wadey Plumbing, had 65 players.
With 38 points, Huey Rosalia won A Grade from Greg Barry on 37. Cliff Taylor had the score of the day with 41 to win B Grade gtom Tom Dawson on 39, and Bob Sorensen was the C Grade winner with 37 from Fred Tammist on 36.
Rundowns went to Rick Kolega 38, Juri Berzins 37, Ben Abley 36, Scott Lombe 35 and George Smith 34.
NTP winners were Trevor Durdin, Dave Graetz (twice), George Mayhew, Kym Hosking and Tpny Dragun and there were three par-three birdies, claimed by Tony Dragun, Ben Sellen and Dave Graetz.
December 6
Tuesday's 10-hole Twilight round was played by 11 golfers, with Boyd McCurry on 22 points counting out Kris Bunder; Josh Hausler was third with 20.
December 5
Monday's Monthly Seniors' Day winner was Bill Healey with 38 points, winning from Mick Hegarty and John Phillips, both on 33 points.
December 4
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition was sponsored by Hunts Fuel and there were 17 players.
The winner was Paul Oldacre with 38 points from Fred Tammist 37 and Dave Bellchambers on 35.
