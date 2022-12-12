Western Eyre won both games in the second round out of three in the men's association bowls competition.
The second round of the men's association competition was played at Wudinna Bowling Club on Sunday December 11.
Representative teams competed from Eastern Eyre, Southern Eyre and Western Eyre associations which involved 16 players from each region.
Two games of 18 ends were played on Wudinna's excellent grass green in mostly good conditions.
Western's Trystan Zippel's team again won both games and finished 22 shots up. Eastern's Paul Peters' team also impressed with his team recording a 20 shot margin.
Paul Reincke did best for Southern with one win and one loss and finished all square on shots.
Results
Eastern 141 shots
Western 132
Southern 103
Region five manager Ray Hetzel thanked Wudinna for their excellent hosting of the day. Leon Fisher officiated as umpire of the day but was kept busy behind the bar.
The Cummins bowling club will stage the next clash on Sunday January 8. The team to represent Eyre Peninsula in Adelaide at the country round robin week will be announced on that day.
