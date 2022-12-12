Port Lincoln Times

Western Eyre win both games in men's association round at Wudinna Bowls Club

Updated December 12 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Eyre won both games in the second round of the men's association bowls competition at Wudinna bowling club on Sunday. Picture Shutterstock.

Western Eyre won both games in the second round out of three in the men's association bowls competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.