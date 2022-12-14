Get ready for the Tunarama Festival Advertising Feature

What better way to celebrate Tunarama than by participating in the Tuna Toss. Picture supplied.

One of the most highly anticipated events on the Port Lincoln calendar, the Bendigo Bank Port Lincoln Tunarama Festival is set to make its return in January of 2023. The seafood capital of Australia, the festival was created to enhance the profile of the aquaculture and fisheries industry on the Eyre Peninsula.



"The location is spectacular, the weather amazing, the event is free, and the produce is the best the world has to offer," committee president, Sharon Humenick said.



Sharon has been the president of the committee for the last five years, and a volunteer for many years previously. The festival and organisation are a volunteer not-for-profit organisation, with seven committee members and two specialist paid staff.

"Tunarama is a community event. The committee is a small but dedicated hard working group, with one united goal and that is to deliver the best festival possible for the community of the Eyre Peninsula," Sharon said.



"We do it because we love it and our reward is a community full of happy, smiling faces."

Held annually since 1962, their 60 year anniversary had been postponed to the upcoming 2023 event, as Covid restrictions prohibited celebrations in 2022.

The festival offers a variety of participation events that have been instilled as a tradition over its 60 years. The Tuna Toss is the most famous of these events, having been broadcast across the nation and internationally on several television and digital platforms.



Some activities and events to look out for include:

Dedicated Kids Zone: Free and paid activities for kids, including live stage shows, roving entertainment, face-painting, hair braiding and free play zone.

Eyre Square: Operates as a licensed venue between 4pm-9pm on Thursday January 26, 11am-11pm on Friday. Saturday has a full line up of local Eyre Peninsula based local musicians. Food and Beverage vendors showcasing Port Lincoln's best fresh produce. Kids entertainment including teddy bears picnic, flash mob performance and disco.

Merchandise Alley: Over 30 vendors with an array of artisan products, food for consumption onsite, novelty toys and show bags.

Sideshow Alley: Carnival and amusement rides operating 9am - 11pm daily

Competition Zone: Tuna Toss, Prawn Toss, Salmon Toss, Boat Building competition, Sand Sculpture, and Watermelon Eating. New addition is the woodchopping demonstrations.

Bendigo Bank Street Parade: 12pm Saturday, January, 28.

Fireworks: 9:30pm Saturday, January 28.

Tunarama is wholly financed by business sponsorship, community donations, available grant opportunities and fundraising activities hosted. The strain on the committee to source the funds has increased and small changes to the program have had to occur to enable the committee to progress with a festival in 2023.