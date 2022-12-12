It's estimated 2000 people came out to watch the Carols on the Foreshore this year, which followed a successful pageant with a number of participants and lively Christmas Markets at the same location.
Chair of the Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Sharni-Marie Barney said it was exciting to see many "amazing" businesses and community groups putting floats in the pageant this year.
The Christmas pageant, Christmas Markets and Carols on the Foreshore took place on Saturday December 10.
Ms Barney said the highlight for the children was the return of lollies being thrown off the floats and into the crowd following COVID-19 restrictions easing, and it was "brilliant" to see hundreds of people along Tasman Terrace watching the floats go past.
"We looking forward to building on that as the years go on as it is a great initiative for the community," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said organisers had some stall holders pull out from the markets because of the weather warning, although the weather made a turn for the better later in the afternoon in time for the carols.
Ms Barney said to collaborate with the churches of Port Lincoln for the carols on the foreshore for the first time was success in bringing the pageant, markets and carols into the one event.
"From our perspective, it was a really good initiative to be able to combine all the events on the one day for the community to make it a really big event rather than smaller individual events," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said there were somewhere around 2000 people of all ages in the crowd during the carols.
"The format was really good and we have already got some ideas around how to make the markets more substantial next year to keep people milling around," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said it was good to have The Port Lincoln City Band involved as well that played from 5:30pm-6:30pm in the lead up to the carols at 7pm.
"With all the food stalls happening as well, it created a good atmosphere down on the foreshore," Ms Barney said.
"From what I understand everyone enjoyed it."
Ms Barney said the Chamber was encouraging businesses to stay open all afternoon in the lead up to the event for people to do their Christmas shopping on the day of the event.
"There was plenty happening around the city during the afternoon which was really good," Ms Barney said.
"It is the first time we have done it so I think if next year the team decide to do it that way again, I think more businesses will realise that it is beneficial for them and hopefully they will take that opportunity up."
Ms Barney said the churches of Port Lincoln had a good mix of different music and bands for the carols, and there was something for the whole family at this part of the event.
"Having Santa, his reindeer and the little helpers there kept the children happy," Ms Barney said.
"I think that is one of the important things to remember about Port Lincoln is that it is a strong family orientated community.
"These events certainly need to consider that and make things possible for families to be able to come out and enjoy."
Ms Barney thanked the community for all their support in this year's event.
"Especially the business community for their amazing support for what we are doing, our sponsors and also a big thank you to our committee who pulled it all together with the team of volunteers who helped," Ms Barney said.
"These events do not happen with one person, there are a whole bunch of people who go in behind it all and we really do appreciate it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.