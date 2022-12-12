Port Lincoln Times

Thousands attend Carols on the Foreshore following pageant and markets

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 10:58am
Heidi (left) and Ella Thompson dressed in a Christmas theme ready to participate in the Port Lincoln Christmas pageant. Picture Jack Davies.

It's estimated 2000 people came out to watch the Carols on the Foreshore this year, which followed a successful pageant with a number of participants and lively Christmas Markets at the same location.

