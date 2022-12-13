Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Singers group perform carols at Unity Hill Uniting Church

Updated December 13 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 12:14pm
Port Lincoln Singers patron Judy Pearce (left) with choir leader Maxine McFarlane - Ms McFarlane was presented with life membership at the group's latest session where they performed carols at Unity Hill Uniting Church. Picture supplied.

The Port Lincoln Singers group sang Christmas carols in front of the crowd at Unity Hill Uniting Church, where life membership was also presented to a long-time member of the group.

Local News

