The Port Lincoln Singers group sang Christmas carols in front of the crowd at Unity Hill Uniting Church, where life membership was also presented to a long-time member of the group.
Carols were perfomed at the church on Sunday December 4, as the crowd sung along with the singers.
Following the carols, Singers' leader and conductor Maxine McFarlane was presented with life membership by Judy Pearce.
Ms McFarlane is the fifth Singers' member to receive this honour since the choir started 33 years ago.
Performances on the day included a welcome piano offering by guest artist and Singers' patron Judy Pearce, who were introduced by emcee Ruth Sheldon.
The piano accompaniment was shared between Penel Jones and Avriel Barnett.
The group stated it had good feedback from the audience following a musical afternoon, as the crowd had the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon tea while listening to the carols.
