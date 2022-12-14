Port Lincoln Times

Discussions taking place around what to do next with Ancient Aboriginal remains

By Tristan Tobin and Lachlan Smith
Updated December 14 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 12:30pm
Elders and the Barngarla community would be consulted on the return to a safe place for ancient Aboriginal remains found during SA Water excavation works in Port Lincoln last week.

