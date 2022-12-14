Elders and the Barngarla community would be consulted on the return to a safe place for ancient Aboriginal remains found during SA Water excavation works in Port Lincoln last week.
Jason Bilney, chairperson of the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation, said in a statement on Wednesday: "We are aware of where the remains are securely located, what the next steps are to be taken in relation to them.
"No actions will be taken without consultation with us as native title holders in the region," he said.
The remains were found during work to install a new sewer system to the Jumpship Brewery on Edinburgh St on Thursday morning.
Police forensic officers and an anthropologist later determined that the remains were human and pre-dated European arrival in Australia.
Mr Bilney said that the repatriation of the remains would occur at a future time.
"We do not know when this will happen as we are going to ensure that they are respectfully and
rightly treated and returned to a safe place," he said. "This process will take time. It will involve consulting our community and elders. We will not be rushed. SA Water and AAR [Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation] have agreed to this and will work with us to ensure that our ancestors are properly treated."
He said that BDAC have been contacted by SA Water, Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation and members of the community after the find.
Police were first called to the site at 11am on Thursday after SA Water workers, digging up the bitumen road on Edinburgh St, found what appeared to be "human looking" bones.
The site was shielded from the public with an orange tarpaulin and kept under police guard until forensic experts arrived from Adelaide on Friday. After an examination of the scene, SAPOL announced that they were Aboriginal remains from before European settlement of the region.
Jumpship Brewery owner, Steve Hankins, said at the time of the discovery that it was important to know the history of the find. "It could be 30 years old or it could be 200 years old, " he said.
Local council records showed the first time the Edinburgh Street roadway was bitumen sealed was in the 1960s with the street established some time before that.
Port Lincoln History group's Chris Mantle said that Edinburgh St was part of the original 1839 city plan.
