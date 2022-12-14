Visitor numbers have dropped after being boosted for two years during the pandemic, a council report has found.
The 2021/22 operational report from council's Visitor Information Centre said while Port Lincoln had experienced "an extraordinary couple of years" of tourism from people travelling within South Australia during border closures, that demand had reduced to pre-pandemic levels since interstate had been reintroduced in late 2021.
The report stated numbers into the visitor centre in 2021/22 were down by around 6,000 people compared to the previous financial year, "due to borders opening and many South Australian travellers heading interstate and overseas instead of travelling locally".
Around 10,000 fewer people had visited Port Lincoln in 2021/22 than the previous year, down from around 70,000 to around 60,000. Much of that drop stemmed from fewer South Australian tourists traveling within the state.
READ MORE
The number of interstate tourists rose by about 6,000 in the most recent reporting period, reflecting the loosening of domestic border restrictions. Discussing the report, council heard that the return of cruise ships to the city had increased tourist footfall in the Visitor Information Centre recently. Three ships had docked in Port Lincoln so far this year.
Social media interest in Port Lincoln had also declined compared to its peak during the pandemic, but remained above 2019/20 levels.
Taking a plane in and out of Port Lincoln may be a little easier in future as city council considered advocating for funding and improvements to the local airport.
Council's Draft Economic Development Strategy 2023-26 stated local government should make appeals for more funding and other improvements to the airport to "unlock further economic growth". The strategy was tabled in a December 12 council meeting and would go out for public consultation on December 15.
Port Lincoln Airport currently handled around 190,000 passengers annually and around 24 scheduled daily flights. It had 14,500 aircraft movements a year.
There had been a 20 per cent average annual growth in visitors to the city in the three years prior to COVID-19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.