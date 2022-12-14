House of the Week | A seafront sensation

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Imagine waking up in the main bedroom downstairs, stepping out to the patio to check the weather for the day, before making a coffee to enjoy in the front yard while you watch the stunning sea view. The rest of the family have arrived for Christmas and are still in bed upstairs. What does the day bring? Fishing? A game on the foreshore? Or maybe some work in your home office/workshop. Decisions! Decisions!
This entertainers dream is split over two levels, with postcard picture views over the bay and jetty. Enjoy a drink at the bar on the second floor while watching a game of pool, or you can relax in the upstairs lounge. The property is really two homes in one, with a self-contained two bedroom homette on the second floor, which has its own entrance and balcony with sea views.
When it comes to this property, there's the option to live in it and enjoy the foreshore lifestyle, to work from home, rent out the self-contained unit, or Airbnb it.
Situated on the foreshore near the Yacht Club, take a stroll across the road and dip your toes in the sand. You will be within walking distance to most amenities including shops, schools, hotels and sport facilities. You may not need a car.
An enviable lifestyle awaits the lucky purchaser who makes this their home.
