Most popular activities revealed in draft Port Lincoln sport strategy

By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 11:00am
The most popular sports and activities for Port Lincoln adults. Picture supplied from council strategy.

A plan for the city's sporting future has been release for public consultation, revealing locals favourite activities, and the number of people struggling to get up and moving.

