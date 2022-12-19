A plan for the city's sporting future has been release for public consultation, revealing locals favourite activities, and the number of people struggling to get up and moving.
Council's Draft Sport and Recreation Strategy 2023-2027 - prepared jointly between city officials and SGL consulting - maps how local government could prioritise sports funding in the years ahead, and provides a window in the city's recreational habits.
Tennis, AFL and soccer are the three most popular sports for adults, while walking, going to the gym and track and field activities (such as jogging) are the three most popular adult recreational activities.
For children, the most popular sports were AFL, soccer and netball, while swimming, gymnastics and dancing were the most popular activities.
The report also found the Port Lincoln's adults and kids were overweight at rates ahead of the national average, and "96.7% of the adult population undertook no or limited exercise in the prior week."
READ MORE
Mayor Diana Mislov, said developing the strategy also included comprehensive review of demographic and population data, and sport and recreation participation rates, review of sport and recreation trends and benchmarking, and auditing of existing sport and recreation facilities within the community.
"The strategy speaks to the importance of strong relationships between Council, associations and clubs, government bodies and other stakeholders, to attract funding and maximise participation."
"We are also focused on non-exclusive and fit for purpose facilities and infrastructure that support community demand, as well as the establishment of strong governance and leadership frameworks to ensure delivery of sustainable and safe sporting programs, events and initiatives."
The draft strategy is available for viewing on council's online engagement hub at yoursay.portlincoln.sa.gov.au, and hard copies of the strategy would be available at the Council Administration Office and Port Lincoln Library.
Feedback on the draft plan can be submitted through council's engagement hub (recommended) at yoursay.portlincoln.sa.gov.au or by making a written submission.
The deadline for submission is 5pm, Thursday February 2, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.