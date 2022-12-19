A draft plan mapping the city's economic development for the next three years has been made available for community feedback.
Council released its Draft Economic Development Strategy 2023-2026 for community consultation last week, and said the plan was to "deliver on the city's vision to be an innovative, diverse and growing local economy."
The strategy contains localised data on population, housing and business growth. Statistics outlined in the document show slow population growth within the Port Lincoln itself, but rapid growth in surrounding suburbs that use the city as service centre.
"Neighbouring suburbs outside of Port Lincoln (but on the boundary) have seen strong population growth in the vicinity of 51.7% since 2016, including Boston (20.6%), Tiatukia (35.9%), Point Boston (138.5%) and Poonindie (11.7%)," the strategy states.
The report also found more seniors and retirees moving to the area.
The draft plan had been created with the help of external consultants over the past 12 months, taking in feedback from local key industries, business and individuals, "as well as in-depth economic analysis of the City's demographic and economic data," council said in a statement.
Consultants LUCID Economics had developed a strategy built around five objectives to improve the city's livability and generate growth. These were:
Each objective has an 'action plan' against it for council to work on over the next three years.
Local government's role in delivering the strategy would include "advocacy, community engagement, supporting local procurement and addressing the current critical shortages in accommodation and workforce", council said in statement.
"Council is pleased to present the city's Economic Development Strategy for the community to consider and provide feedback on," Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov said.
"The city has enjoyed strong economic growth and prosperity over the decades, however with a rapidly changing world, it is timely to consider what the city might look like in future years and to plan for growth that is sustainable, progressive and importantly, is embraced by the local community."
"We look forward to working with the community, industry and businesses to support a flourishing and diversified local economy."
The Draft Economic Development Strategy is available for public consultation and feedback is invited from Thursday 15 December 2022, until Thursday 2 February, 5pm.
The draft strategy is available to view on council's online engagement hub. Hardcopies will be made available at the Council Office and Port Lincoln Library.
Feedback on the draft strategy can be submitted through council's engagement hub (recommended) at yoursay.portlincoln.sa.gov.au or by making a written submission to council by 5pm on Thursday 2 February 2023.
