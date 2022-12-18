Streaky Bay signage to address unwanted camping behaviour

New signs will be placed around Streaky Bay to help curb unhelpful camping behaviour as town braces for another big influx of summer tourists.
Streaky Bay council unveiled messages to be placed on signage around the town and its beaches heading into summer. The town has dealt with growing four wheel driving and camping tourism since the pandemic began, with council speculating the population of around 1400 people roughly doubles during peak times.
"The aim of the campaign is to ensure the sustainable use of the environment through encouraging responsible camping practices," Streaky Bay District council said in a statement.
"It aims to achieve this through providing a number of key messages, which will be communicated through signage, social media posts, flyers and other forms of communication."
The key messages include:
Some of the other activities being employed this summer to deal with the extra tourism numbers are:
"We want to continue to be welcoming hosts to people wishing to enjoy the uniquely Streaky Bay experience, and we expect our visitors to respect the special places and communities as they pass through. We hope that this campaign assists in encouraging these respectful behaviours" Streaky Bay Mayor Travis Barber said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.