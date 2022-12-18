Streaky Bay signage to address unwanted camping behaviour

Take Your Waste Away - Respect the environment by taking away all waste, ensuring you leave the camping area clean for those who come afterwards.

Keep Streaky Bay Clean - Always use a public toilet or toilet in your vehicle. Apps such as Toilet Map can help you find the nearest toilets.



Protect Our Environment - Use recycling facilities whenever they are available to help protect our environment.

Wastewater Disposal - If travelling in a motorhome or caravan you must empty your toilet and waste at a designated dump station.

Travel Responsibly - Travel responsibly on designated roads, trails or areas and camp in designated camping spots.

Respect the Rights of Others - Respect the rights of others, including private property owners, all recreational users, campers and others so they can enjoy their recreational activities undisturbed.

Check If You're Allowed - Check the Fire Danger Rating, Total Fire Bans and local fire rules before lighting a campfire.

Put It Out - Make sure your campfire is completely put out with water before you leave or go to sleep. Don't

