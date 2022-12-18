Port Lincoln Times

Streaky Bay signage to address unwanted camping behaviour

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 10:30am
Streaky Bay Mayor Travis Barber with a new sign designed to help with camping compliance over summer. Picture supplied.

New signs will be placed around Streaky Bay to help curb unhelpful camping behaviour as town braces for another big influx of summer tourists.

