Ann Staunton named Port Lincoln Citizen of the Year

Local resident Ann Staunton has been recognised as 2023 Australia Day Citizen of the Year for Port Lincoln, with other awards also announced for individuals and groups.
A long-time fixture of community organisations like the Port Lincoln City Band and Eyre Arts Action, Mrs Staunton said she just "does what needs to be done and enjoys it."
"I think Port Lincoln is just the best place in the world. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else."
"Things like the band and the art group, I love being part of them, so I just do whatever I need to do to make sure they keep going. And it's just a really good feeling."
Mrs Staunton said she has been with the Port Lincoln City Band for 20 years and was now Treasurer, and had been involved with music at her church for about 30 years. Her contributions to the local art group started around 40 years ago.
Mrs Staunton was recognised in a council announcement on Friday, alongside Kye Poole and Harry Stockham who were joint recipients of the 2023 Young Citizen of the Year Award.
The Port Lincoln City Band 2022 FAME Awards was named the 2023 Community Event of the Year and Mark and Winnie Santos received the Award for Active Citizenship.
An official awards ceremony would be held for the recipients at 11am on Thursday, 26 January 2023 on the Port Lincoln foreshore, recognising each person or group's contribution to the local community.
"Congratulations to all the recipients and we look forward to celebrating your achievement with you in the new year," Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov said.
Mrs Staunton is a former Music Director for the St Mary's Catholic Church and committee member of the Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Festive Committee. She is also involved in the Cellar Folk Club and runs a small music group the Links Trio who travel around the Southern Eyre Peninsula.
Young Citizen of the Year, joint winner Harry Stockham was awarded for his mentoring and coaching junior hockey players over the past five years and his fundraising efforts where he walked 63 kilometres for Remember September to raise money to support Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Kye Poole, joint winner Young Citizen of the Year was recognised for his dedication to keeping local ocean areas clean by removing debris and rubbish from the swimming enclosure and foreshore each week and has done so for the past seven years. He works at 'United We Made It' where he turns the trash he collects into creative artworks.
Active Citizenship award winners Mark and Winnie Santos are committee members of the Port Lincoln Multicultural Council and Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. They were recognised for their role in reuniting families in Australia through their travel agency and help skilled migrants to find work in our local community.
The Port Lincoln City Band's 2022 FAME Awards was named Community Event of the Year. The FAME Awards provide a platform for creative artists to showcase their digital works on the big screen for the community over the past 10 years.
The Awards are provided by the Australia Day Council of South Australia and are administered by Local Government Authorities throughout the state on behalf of the Australia Day Council.
Mrs Staunton said the Port Lincoln City Band would be present at Tunararma and SALT Festival next year.
