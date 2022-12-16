Port Lincoln Times

Ann Staunton named Port Lincoln Citizen of the Year

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Citizen of the Year winner Ann Staunton (left) with Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov. Picture supplied.

Local resident Ann Staunton has been recognised as 2023 Australia Day Citizen of the Year for Port Lincoln, with other awards also announced for individuals and groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.