Port Lincoln Racing Club held a Sunday event with an action packed day of racing, family entertainment and local food and beverages.
Nine races were run during the family-friendly day. There was also children's entertainment including jumping castles and face painting on site.
Port Lincoln Racing Club chair David Reid said there were fields of ten horses in each race.
"Not only did we have local trainers here but we also had trainers from as far as Oakbank and Adelaide," Mr Reid.
"We worked in conjunction with 1802 out of Coffin Bay with a pop up pizza bar and we would have top quality racing," Mr Reid said.
Mr Reid said people could expect a larger event at the club's New Years Eve Eve event.
"We are anticipating a significantly larger crowd being on that Friday prior to New Year's Eve," Mr Reid said.
"We will be working once again with the likes of 1802 where we will have the delights of Eyre Peninsula.
"They will be making pizzas and they will have an additional stall where they will be doing their famous bao buns."
Mr Reid said the committee were still finalising the plans for the New Years Eve Eve event, as gates open at 1pm and close at 7:30pm.
Mr Reid said the club was still working to finalise the drinks specials list for the event.
"I think it will be quite an exciting day with lots of different levels of catering provided by EP's finest specials," Mr Reid said.
"I want to try and get together with some of the local traders here as I have still got some discussions I want to have with some of them."
Mr Reid said the club was also hoping to showcase some of the local gin products in its drink specials list as well during these upcoming events.
Mr Reid said the club wanted to give attendees variety of different experiences during these events, as there will be different price levels for different experiences.
Mr Reid said the new committee members had been working hard with Racing SA to get a full calendar of racing organised in the lead up to the season.
Mr Reid said the club had also been committed to continuing to build relationships with its members, key stakeholders and the overall community.
"Racing SA has been unbelievably helpful in that they have supported the club in so many ways," Mr Reid said.
"To send the head curator from Racing SA to Port Lincoln every week to assist in getting the track to a racing preparedness has been an enormous assistance."
Mr Reid said Racing SA had been working with local trainers to work to ensure racing programs were being put in place to help trainers get a fair opportunity to run their horses.
"There were seven races designated for the day at the event on Sunday, however, through the initiative of Racing SA we had been able to increase the number of races to nine due to the size of the nominations we got...that is fantastic because it actually brings more prize money into Port Lincoln," Mr Reid said.
Mr Reid said this result would improve the competition as well.
"We are delighted that we are growing our level of sponsorships and the Port Lincoln community is showing a willingness and readiness to get behind the club and put their hands in their pockets to support the club," Mr Reid said.
"That has been unbelievable and I can say that all stakeholders are pulling together to ensure what is a valuable community asset is in a position where it is going to get through this race season and position itself for the future."
Mr Reid said all the race dates for the upcoming season were set.
"We have got our calendar locked away which goes right through to mid April for our final race for the year."
