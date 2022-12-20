Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Racing Club invite the community for a full day out of racing

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:35pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Lincoln Racing Club held a Sunday event with an action packed day of racing, family entertainment and local food and beverages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.