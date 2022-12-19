District Council of Elliston officially unveiled its new wetlands and storm water upgrade project, which helps mitigate flooding issues in the area.
Acting District Council of Elliston chief executive Karen Quinn said the state government had provided 50 per cent of funding for the project under the Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Program with council matching the funding in the amount of $861 227.
"Construction on the project began in January 2022 and the majority of the project completed in August," Mrs Quinn said.
"The project has upgraded the current storm water system and it has turned the wetlands into an area for all to enjoy."
Member for Stuart, Geoff Brock was invited to open the wetlands on Thursday 15 December 2022 as Elliston was one of five councils the MP visited during his time in the Eyre Peninsula to gain a further understanding of the projects councils were working on.
