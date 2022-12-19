Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Elliston officially unveil new wetlands and storm water upgrade

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 20 2022 - 10:09am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Stuart Geoff Brock (left), District Council of Elliston Mayor Andrew McLeod and Member for Flinders Sam Telfer cut the ribbon to officially unveil the wetlands and storm water project last week, which will aim to mitigate flood issues in the area. Picture supplied.

District Council of Elliston officially unveiled its new wetlands and storm water upgrade project, which helps mitigate flooding issues in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.