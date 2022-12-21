House of the Week | A blue-chip location

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Located in a beautiful part of the world, this home is just a hop skip and a jump from the water. This truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the buyer who has a vision for a quality structure that's full of potential.
Loved by one family through generations, 3 Lombardy Place is true to its character and era. You just have to walk through the front door to realise that you're home.
A commanding facade with curves and exposed brickwork, upgraded aluminum large windows framing panoramic harbour views and a large 992m2 allotment are attributes of this home worth noting.
Mostly in the original condition, the home comprises of three bedrooms, and one main bathroom with an extra wet area in the laundry.
There is a downstairs garage with internal access to the home and a separate room down stairs that could be converted to an office.
Perched above the city in a prominent position whilst still walking distance to the front beach, Parnkalla walking trail, restaurants, hotels and schools - this home ticks so many boxes.
Absolute blue-chip location with dress circle views. Located in an elevated position to appreciate Boston Harbour, Port Lincoln CBD and views towards the national park and distant islands.
