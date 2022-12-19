A club in Port Lincoln has received funding from a community foundation to purchase new equipment, which have already been put to good use by local students from different schools.
Port Lincoln Gymnastics Club was supported by the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation with a grant that enabled the organisation to purchase a new 9m air track.
The Port Lincoln Special School as well as other school groups have been using the new track, and the club has also been running Gymability classes.
Coach Lisa Henderson said it is great for the children's sensory experiences and they feel safe on it.
"Not only is it used for these groups, but it is also used by our recreational classes and our competitive gymnasts this helps them to achieve higher level skills," Ms Henderson said.
"It is something we have been looking into purchasing for some time but hasn't been a priority and when the grant became available, we thought why not try to achieve it."
