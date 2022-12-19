Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Gymnastics Club purchase new air track with help of grant funding

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 20 2022 - 10:01am, first published 9:30am
A club in Port Lincoln has received funding from a community foundation to purchase new equipment, which have already been put to good use by local students from different schools.

Local News

