Port Lincoln Times

New year's eve event organisers encourage families to set up on the foreshore for fireworks display

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:00pm, first published 11:00am
Two lots of fireworks will be launched from the Port Lincoln jetty at different times this year to bring in the new year. Picture file.

The Port Lincoln community will see two lots New Years Eve fireworks being launched at 9:30 and 12:00.

