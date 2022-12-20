The Port Lincoln community will see two lots New Years Eve fireworks being launched at 9:30 and 12:00.
The event is being organised by the Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. One of the organisers in Valerie Staunton said the fireworks would be launched from the same spot as previous years off the jetty.
She said the 9:30pm slot would be aimed at families and children who might have to go home earlier, and more would be fired at 12:00am to celebrate the new year.
"They would usually go up for around five minutes each," Ms Staunton said.
"The midnight ones for those that are down enjoying the festivities in the hotels, as they could pop out and enjoy the fireworks."
Ms Staunton said the chamber had been suggesting to families that they could set themselves up on the foreshore with a picnic or down the beach with some activities and enjoy some family fun in the lead up to the fireworks.
"If people want to come back at midnight they could find a good spot along the foreshore," Ms Staunton said.
"There are a lot of other viewing points as well that you can see the fireworks from in Port Lincoln like Axel Stenross or at the warf or Hospital Hill."
Ms Staunton said the Royal Flying Doctors Service would be set up on the foreshore with its donut van, and organisers were encouraging more people to come forward and set up market stalls.
"If anyone wants to put up any market stalls or entertainment they can contact the team Chamber of Commerce and Tourism on their website," Ms Staunton said.
