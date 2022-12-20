A Port Lincoln octogenarian's call for the 60kmh speed limit to be reduced on a section of New West Road has been answered.
Signs have been changed from 60kmh to 50kmh along the road after Margaret Gillings, who lives in the retirement village on New West Road, started a public petition.
Her original petition - which ran for four months in early 2022 - had asked for a reduction to 50kmh from 60kmh between Duncan Avenue and Tasman Terrace.
"It was a parliament decision to reduce it to 50kmh from Kurara Road to Hallett Place this month," she said.
"I personally have no issue if it remains 60 above the Duncan Avenue intersection."
Geoff Brock, Member for Stuart, said after visiting Ms Gillings: "When she first asked with a petition they said no as it did not meet the criteria and then she persisted and made some more contact with my department my office. We asked the department to review that and the 50km signs went up last week."
Mr Brock said Ms Gillings was concerned about the safety and the speed of the traffic in the area.
"Ms Gillings is in her 80s and she is a very strong lady, very persistent and very passionate about what she was trying to do," he said.
"She was ecstatic when we were able to say to her that the department had reduced the speed limit."
Ms Gillings said she had put the case forward that New West Road was one of four main roads from the rural areas coming into the Port Lincoln CBD and that it was the only one without a 50kmh limit.
"It is a busy road, with a constant flow of traffic both ways," she said.
"Admittedly it is residential, however, the only properties with onsite parking from Duncan Avenue down to Oxford Terrace are the two childcare centres, Possums Deli and the Uniting Church."
Ms Gillings said she had also put forward the case that only two main highways come into Port Lincoln from an elevated terrain in New West Road and the Flinders Highway.
"Even the Western Approach Road goes from 60 to 50 on the verge of the CBD via Mortlock Terrace," Ms Gillings said.
"The terrain is a similar declining descent, from the crest of Flinders Highway, where it becomes 50 kmh by Hilltop Drive and all the way down to the roundabout on Hallett Place."
Ms Gillings said she argued that from Oxford Terrace to Hallett Place the only onsite parking was at the Joseph Banks Court units and the Medical Centre.
"Everywhere else on New West Road is on-street parking, and because of this, the residents in Josephs Banks Court have a problem with visibility on exiting their driveway as cars park on the footpath," she said.
"The curve in the road renders it dangerous to park on the road, and close to this area is the intersection of Oxford Terrace and New West Road."
Ms Gillings said many people who lived in the area and signed the petition tried to avoid using the road.
"Pedestrians of all ages frequently walk past, especially from Oxford Terrace to the CBD and school children crossing the road at Bowling Avenue corner to the four schools nearby are an added worry," she said.
"The situation is an accident waiting to happen and mainly due to speeding motorists."
Ms Gillings said tailgating was "rife" particularly between Oxford Terrace and the Centenary Oval Roundabout.
"Especially for residents trying to enter Boston Bay Village or the privately owned units opposite and also Joesph Banks Court residents," she said.
"This too, is the reason why I have a sign on the rear of my car, which clearly says 'Please do not tailgate.' "
Ms Gillings said a survey organised by a local resident in 2011showed 84 per cent of respondents did not support reducing the speed limit to 50kmh.
"That was 11 years ago, and the traffic volume is noticeably greater these days and I do not consider it to be relevant to today's situation," she said.
