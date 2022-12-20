Port Lincoln Times
Our People

Port Lincoln resident Margaret Gillings has helped to get speed on New West Road dropped to 50kmh

By Lachlan Smith
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:26pm, first published 11:30am
City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan (left), member for Stuart Geoff Brock, local Margaret Gillings and Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov - Ms Billings' call to have the speed reduced from 60kmh to 50kmh along New West Road from Duncan Avenue were answered. Picture supplied.

A Port Lincoln octogenarian's call for the 60kmh speed limit to be reduced on a section of New West Road has been answered.

Local News

