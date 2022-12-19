December 17
Who was missing on Saturday? 99 players took part - 83 men and 16 women - and the day was sponsored by EP Pump Services. There were three visitors from Whyalla, Coffin Bay and Grange.
The Monthly Medals were won by Dylan Bell with 71 off the stick in A Grade, Geoff Nottle with 87 in B Grade and Kym Hosking with 94 in C Grade.
The score of the day came in A Grade with Andrew Fraser scoring 66 nett from Matt Parker on 69. The B Grade was won by David Graetz with 73, on a countback from Luke Murray, and Andrew Dickie won C Grade with 72 on a countback from Kym Hosking.
The came Dylan Bell 70, Chris Brooks and Daryl Evans 71, Dan Townsend and Josh Hausler 72, and Brian Smith and Huey Rosalia on 73.
The Ladies played a Par competition and the winner was Kaye Jaensch on plus two from Cynthia Thompson square.
NTP winners were Andrew Fraser (twice), Luke Murray, Daryl Evans (twice) and Luke Gardner.
Matt Parker, Dylan Bell, Peter Kenny and Chas Chambers all scored par-three birdies.
December 16
The first half of the Friday Teams Ambrose event is now complete, and the second half will commence on Friday, January 6.
Congratulations to 'Birdie Hunters' for taking out the top spot. This team, expertly led by Mike Freeman, was a model of consistency across the 10 rounds. The final exclamation point came in the with the lowest score of the night in Round 10.
'The Lads' were second overall after being the pacesetters for the majority of the 10 rounds, only to fall short at the final hurdle. The enthusiasm of this team was great to see and no doubt they will come back hungrier and more determined next year. A great result from a new team nonetheless.
Rounding out the podium were 'Smokin' Eagles'. This team just went about their business putting in solid rounds week in, week out, and were rightly awarded with third place.
Prizes on the night were awarded to the top seven teams.
December 15
Thursday's Stroke round attracted 19 women and was sponsored by EP Pumps.
The winner was Kaye Jaensch with nett 70 on a countback from Rhondda Mayfield, followed by Sue Cotton 72, Helen George 73 and Jinny Hussey 74.
NTP winners were Rhondda Mafield and Jinny Hussey.
December 14
Wednesday's Men's Day fielded 81 players, sponsored by Coffin Bay Pacific Oysters, with three visitors from Coffin Bay, Glenelg and Grange Golf Clubs.
The A Grade winner was Michael Clement with 42 Stableford points from Scott Lombe on 40. B Grade was won by Michael Schoeman from Peter Kenny 37, and the score of the day was from evergreen Ralph Glass with 43 points from Scotty Francis on 40.
Rundowns went to Daryl Evans 39, Mike Freeman, David Krollig and visitor Terry Longbottom on 38. Then came Darryl Scharfe 35 and Brenton George 34.
NTP winners were Adam Sullivan, Ash Durdin (twice), Garry Downey, John Pope, Trevor Durdin.
Par three birdies were scored by Ash Durdin (twice), Chas Chambers, Darryl Scharfe, John Strycharski and Ralph Glass on the last to complete a memorable round.
December 13
Twelve players competed in Tuesday's Twilight event, won by Ash Durdin with 19 points from Deb Sykes on 18, counting out Brett Davies.
December 11
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition was sponsored by the Pier Hotel and the winner was Fred Tammist with 42 from Lindsay Gordon on 41.
Dan Brown and Scott Lombe scored par - three birdies.
Season's Greetings
If you've read this far, best wishes for Christmas and the New Year. After almost eight years at the helm reporting on Port Lincoln Golf... report number 364 will start in January!
