Port Lincoln senior cricket returned this weekend for round nine of the season, where the final matches for the year were played out.
Southern Eyre South defeated Tasman by 21 runs at Centenary Oval, the final scores 10/142 (38.3) to 4/163 (45).
Open batsman Ben Smith made the most runs for Southern Eyre South with 96 runs, while Andrew Frick made the most runs for Tasman with 51 to his name.
Ben Smith took the most runs for Southern Eyre South with six to his name, while a fill-in took the most runs for Tasman with two.
Charlton beat Wayback by two runs at Ravendale Oval, the final scores 7/223 (45) to 5/225 (43.4).
Open batsman for Charlton Dylan Colman made a century and had the most runs for his team with 102 not out, while Bhargav Barot made the most for Tasman with 74 runs to his name.
Tyrese Sincock took the most wickets for Charlton with two to his name, while Billy Campbell took the most for Tasman who also had two to his name.
Tod River had the bye. Port Lincoln Cricket's season will return for round 10 on January 21.
The McDonald's Twenty20 Cup will also return for the semi final on Sunday January 22, as Southern Eyre South will battle Wayback, while Tasman will take on Charlton.
