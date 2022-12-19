Port Lincoln Tennis Association has hit the half way mark for their season with all competition now taking a break until school holidays are over.
Exciting news will be getting released in the new year with changes to the Port Lincoln tournament which will be held over two days on March long weekend on Saturday March 11 and Sunday March 12 2023.
This tournament will be used as selection for the Eyre Peninsula Foundation Cup team.
Next year an open event will be added for males and females in both singles and doubles with major sponsors to be announced soon. Both events will have fantastic prizes, trophies and vouchers on offer so stay tuned.
PLTA would like to wish all its members, their families and all our valued sponsors and volunteers a fabulous Christmas and looking forward to seeing you all back on the court in the new year
Junior Tennis
Junior ladder Stosur 12 points, Djokovic 12 points, DeMinaur seven points, Alcott six points, Federer five points, Barty three points and Nadal three points
Federer seven sets 57 games defeated Barty five sets 51 games
In the opening round Ainsley Poole-Keane and Bolu Ekujumi got their team off to a solid start notching up the win.
This was backed up by Braydon Foote and Angas Stoakes who but in a strong performance.
Barty got their first set on the board through the efforts of Javier Keatley and Jack Hatzimanolis who are now finding their groove as a doubles combination.
Federer were able to take the lead with Harlee Freeman and Nate Glass working hard to get over the line in the tie break seven points to five.
In the singles Javier and Jack continued their good form from the doubles both recording the win.
This was backed up by team mates Chase Raleigh and Zierra Keatley who continued to rack up the sets for their team.
This was when Federer took control of the match with wins to Freeman, Ekujumi, Foote and when Stoakes dominated in his match their team was home win
McDonalds Best Player Angas Stoakes
DeMinaur six sets 48 games defeated Alcott six sets 42 games
McDonalds Best Player Tahlia Freeman
Djokovic nine sets 61 games defeated Nadal three sets 35 games
McDonalds Best Player Ivy Hanrahan
Friday Night Mixed
With only two teams playing due to three teams having byes players still got to enjoy a fantastic BBQ with great salads and even some tunes in the mixed doubles.
Big thankyou to Raw Meat Store and Bakers Delight who have been long term sponsors of this competition
Yumbah Aquaculture nine sets 68 games defeated Port Lincoln Dental seven sets 71 games
Best Players Julie Polkinghorne and Dwayne Povey
