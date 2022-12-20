Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln school congratulates Dux and other stars

By Tristan Tobin
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 12:30pm
"We are so incredibly proud of Max", said parents Peter and Tania Sturman, as they helped their son hold up his certificates from an end-of year school event. Picture supplied.

Year 12 student Max Sturman has been named Dux of St Joseph's School for 2022, among other students recognised for strong academic achievement across the year.

