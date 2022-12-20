Year 12 student Max Sturman has been named Dux of St Joseph's School for 2022, among other students recognised for strong academic achievement across the year.
Max - who plans to study chemical engineering and science in Adelaide next year - received at ATAR of 98.55, placing him among the best students in the country.
"I would really like to thank my family and the teachers at St Joe's over my 13 years who have guided and supported me to get to this point," Max said.
"I am surprised, but really happy with my results. It's a great reward for all the hard work over the last few years, and it's awesome to see that hard work pay off."
St Joseph's student Darcy Goldfinch was recognised as Proxime Accessit, scoring an ATAR of 97.15, while also serving as 2022 School Captain.
A keen sailor, Max Sturman has been at the 61st Australian Cadet National Sailing Titles in Victoria with his younger brother John, who has just finished Year 2. They would soon compete in 'The Worlds' sailing competition, also in Victoria.
Several more St Joseph's students received ATARs in the 90s, including Cara Frost Krieg, Nina Hore, Kylie Hurrell, Jack Nash, Jasmine Trezise and Marie van Rooijen.
St Joseph's Principal Catherine Gurr said the students achievements were exceptional after a couple of challenging years.
"This cohort of students, more than any previously, was significantly impacted by Covid and the associated uncertainty that it brought with it," Ms Gurr said.
In light of this, these results are even more stunning and worth celebrating. This is why we do what we do every day - helping our young people chase their dreams and become the people they are called to be."
St Joseph's recognised its entire 2022 graduating cohort in a statement.
"St Joseph's School congratulates the 'SJS Class of 2022' on their achievements. A result of the great support provided by the whole community throughout the years of schooling," it said.
"We acknowledge the support of families and the work of many teachers and ESOs over the last thirteen years of schooling for these students."
